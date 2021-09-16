John “Jack” Eisenhardt died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Jack lived in Hyde Park for over 60 years with his wife, Darlene, and children, George, John, Joan, Jim, Dot, Pat and Jean.
He is survived by his wife; seven children; 17 grandchildren — the eldest of whom shares his birthday, which in his eyes made him forever the same age, 36; two great-grandchildren; siblings Joe, Maryanne “Mandy” and Marge; and his best buddy, Bam-Bam the chihuahua.
As a young man in New Jersey, he was a talented baseball player and grew into an avid Phillies fan. Later, he was a key organizer for the Little League, both baseball and softball, in Lamoille County, representing them at the state level, as well as partaking in the Vermont chapter of American Legion Baseball.
Before moving to Vermont with his wife and family, Jack grew award winning roses, instilling a love of growing things in all his children. After moving to Vermont, Jack served on multiple school boards in Lamoille County, earning an award from Gov. James Douglas for being the longest running school board member in Vermont.
In recent years he spent his days watching his grandchildren play soccer, napping in his favorite chair with Bam-Bam the wonder dog and eating all the sweets he could get his hands on.
He joins his brother, George “Chub” Eisenhardt, and mother, Gertrude Theresa “Gigi” Mack Eisenhardt in rest.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, which cared for Jack over the last year. If you would like to honor Jack but do not have the ability to financially donate, give your time to one of the things he loved — a game of catch, a wander through a garden, share a pint of Breyers Vanilla Ice Cream with a friend and remember that though he has left us physically, he will never be gone from our hearts. Rest peacefully, Jack, dad, grandpop.
A celebration of Jack’s life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, 8:30 a.m. at the Most Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Morrisville.
