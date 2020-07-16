John H. Morgan, 49, died July 8, 2020, in Hyde Park.
He was born in Springfield, Mass., Feb. 7, 1971.
John was a civil engineer. A fun-loving, kind-hearted soul, John could talk with anyone on any subject, and he cherished his family and friends. John was passionate about the outdoor life, and he reveled in sharing his many hobbies and interests, from fishing and camping to a game of darts or cards, with his loved ones. He will be deeply missed.
Survivors include his fiancée, Lee Ashby of Hyde Park, and her son Jonathan Tatro; his son Jacob Morgan of Waterville; brother Stephen Morgan and wife Jacqueline of Chazy, N.Y.; sisters Laurie Morgan, Dawn Morgan and Mary Ann Morgan, all of Vermont; nieces Kathleen, Casey and Kyla; nephew Trystin; and numerous close and caring friends.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 18, at 5 p.m. at 10 Reen Drive, Hyde Park. Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family.
