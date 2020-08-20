John Garrett French died on Wednesday Aug.12, 2020 with his loving family by his side and his beautiful view of Mt. Mansfield.
John was born in 1939 in Burlington. He attended Burlington High School and Burlington Trade School, graduating in 1958. John married Christine Vincent on March 1, 1963. He was happily married for 57 years.
John started his trucking career in 1958. He started hauling fish from Maine for Ray’s seafood and bought his first truck in 1963 and started his own business. His sons all started with the family business and he enjoyed every moment. In 1965 he incorporated snowplowing services to the business.
One of John’s favorite pasttimes was camping, traveling to numerous campgrounds and, finally, a permanent site at Lakeview Campground for the past 30 years.
John was grateful for his many years working with Frank W. Whitcomb, his second family. His family will continue on his legacy of the family business of John G. French and Sons Trucking Inc.
He leaves behind his wife Christine French, of Underhill; sons, John B. French and wife Susan of Fletcher, son Scott of Cambridge, son Steve of Underhill, and his son Mikey and wife Clarissa of Jeffersonville. He leaves behind three special grandchildren that brought much joy and happiness to him, Kamrin, Charlie and Millie; his sister Alvera “Pat” Minkle of California; and several nieces and nephews. He leaves behind many special friends, all of whom know who they are.
He was predeceased by both parents, Bert French and Isabell McClinton French.
The family would like to thank Dr. Don Miller, Dr. Robert Labelle and the hospice care team. There will be a private family service at a later date per his request. Any donations should be to the animal rescue of their choice.
The family also invites you to share your memories by visiting awrfh.com.
