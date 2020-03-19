John Francis Cota, 68, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at his home in Jeffersonville.
He was born in Barton May 23, 1951, son of Russell F. and Doris C. (Buskey) Cota, grew up in the Northeast Kingdom and moved to Lamoille County with his wife, Audrey, in 1972.
He worked for New England Telephone for 25 years. He held several positions, but his favorite was working in the mailroom.
John liked being outdoors, taking care of his gardens and mowing the lawn on his John Deere tractor. He liked sitting on the front porch shooting the breeze with family and friends.
He was a fan of the open road and loved cruising the back roads in his truck or four-wheeler. He would sometimes be gone for hours, so you had to be prepared for that if joining him for a ride or waiting for him to bring back something from the trip.
John was a pizza connoisseur, choosing to eat it whenever possible. His loved hunting season and spending time at his hunting camp with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Audrey (Perron) Cota; a daughter, Shelly Sacramone and husband Dan of Franklin, Mass.; a son Ryan Cota and wife Sarah of Belvidere; a brother, Jeffrey Cota and wife Jean of Barton; a sister, Jeanne Cota and husband Wayne of South Burlington; his mother-in-law, Dorothy Perron of Glover; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Brian Perron and wife Julie, Claire Michaud and husband Denis, David Perron and wife Martha, Elaine Gallup and Stuart Gaboriault, and Linda Deth and husband Paul; five grandchildren, Sophia, Calvin, Ryley, Renny and Seeley; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
His brother James Cota and father-in-law Norman Perron died earlier.
As John wished, private services were held March 13. A celebration of life will be held May 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at John and Audrey’s house.
Contributions in John’s memory may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661 or Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661. To share memories and condolences, visit awrfh.com.