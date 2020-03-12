John Emery Rowell, 86, of East Hardwick died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.
He was born in Hardwick Nov. 10, 1933, son of James and Lumina Rowell, and graduated from Hardwick Academy in 1952 and from East Coast Aero Tech in Massachusetts in 1954. Following graduation he joined the Air Force as a crew member on a B-36 bomber. He was very proud of his service.
In 1995, John retired from Omya and returned to Hardwick, to the town and outdoor lifestyle he loved. He provided many years of devoted service for the Hardwick Historical Society. Projects were his mission and the depot had many. He was also a life member of the American Legion.
Survivors include his wife, Maureen; his children, John Michael, Bryan, Jody and stepson Paul; six grandchildren, Sam, Jordan, Theresa, Kaysha, Kane and Emma; great-grandson Odin; his sister, Annette, and brother, Jim; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to the Hardwick Historical Society, P.O. Box 177, Hardwick, VT 05843, or Greensboro Nursing Home, 47 Maggies Pond Road, Greensboro, VT 05841, or Hardwick Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 837, Hardwick, VT 05843.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, June 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardwick. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To convey memories and online condolences: dgfunerals.com.