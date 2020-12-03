John des Groseilliers

John Walter des Groseilliers, 74, of Hardwick, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, due to complications related to a heart condition.
He was born on Nov. 16, 1946, in Hanover, N.H., to Albert and Helen (White) des Groseilliers. John attended school at Sacred Heart and Lebanon High before attending Hesser School of Business.
He received his funeral director’s license in 1970 from the American Academy McAllister Institute of Funeral Service in New York. For the next 50 years he would go on to serve families in their time of loss both in New York and later in the Johnson and Hardwick communities.
John’s life-long interest in vehicles led to his passion for military machinery and vintage cars, both of which paved the way for countless friendships, clubs and eventually his 15 years of dedicated volunteerism as Vermont’s chief ombudsman for employer support of the Guard and Reserves. He enjoyed his work supporting service members in the greater Hardwick area and was recognized with several commendations.
John was especially honored to serve as Vermont ambassador for the U.S. Army Reserve and shared his allegiance through recruiting programs. John was also an appointed member of the Governor’s Veteran’s Advisory Council. He was a proud affiliate of the U.S. Army War College, Sons of the American Legion Squadron #7, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary #9653, Mary Queen of All Saints Parish, and active board member for AWARE.
John will be fondly remembered for his loyal spirit, patriotism and the gentle manner with which he helped families. His love and devotion to his family and friends was immeasurable and cared for them with the heart of a soldier. John leaves a legacy of strong work ethic, determination and compassion.
John is survived by his wife, Rosalie (Desrochers) des Groseilliers; daughter, Jennifer (and Monique) des Groseilliers-Maye and their children, Crosby, Douglas and Riley, of Chicago; son, Douglas (and Nicole) des Groseilliers and their children, Abigail, Daniel and Julia of Hardwick; stepchildren, Patti Desrochers and daughter Cali, Jake Desrochers and sons Jaden and Hunter, and Jill (and Larry) Dennis.
He was predeceased by his parents, Helen and Albert, and brother, Michael des Groseilliers.
A private funeral Mass was held at Saint Norbert’s Church on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Contributions in John’s memory may be made to Hardwick AWARE, PO Box 307, or Mary Queen of All Saints Parish, PO Box 496.
Memories and condolences may be conveyed to the family at dgfunerals.com.
