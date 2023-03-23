John Dennis

John Dennis

John Dennis, born Jackie Joseph Goonan, died peacefully on Sunday, March 12, 2023, just shy of his 92nd birthday. He was surrounded by love, classical music and family — including his wife of 61 years, Melanie Eastburn Dennis.

Pursuing their shared love of the theater, John and Melanie first met at auditions for “Rumpelstiltskin” at a community theater in Oak Park, Ill. Cast in the roles of Rumpelstiltskin and the miller’s daughter, they fell in love at first sight and spent the rest of their lives “spinning gold out of straw.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.