John Ainsworth, 65, died Friday, March 5, 2021, in Springfield, Mass., from complications during heart surgery. He was born on Oct. 29, 1955, to Stanley C. Ainsworth and Nancy (Carey) Ainsworth in Hardwick.
John graduated from Hazen Union in 1973. He worked many jobs as a laborer and machinist. John entered the U.S. Army, stationed in Louisiana, and was honorably discharged in 1982.
John moved to Northampton, Mass., where he lived out his remaining years. He spent as much time and energy that he had helping his neighbors to know when and where to get the services they needed. Many of his neighbors offered condolences when they heard of his sudden death.
John loved putting together jigsaw puzzles. He would then adhere them to a backing so they could be hung as wall decor. He loved scratch and lottery tickets. John donated to local and national animal shelters and rescue organizations. His disabilities often made it difficult for him to get out and walk but when he could, he enjoyed the Northampton area.
John leaves behind his older brother, Stan J Ainsworth Jr. and wife, Mary, and their son, Brian Ainsworth; his sister, Florence Martin and husband, Harold, and their children, Elaine and Paul Brochu, Alison Martin, Maria and Jim Johnson, Danielle and David Bailey, Melissa and Dale Hall, Aaron and Casey Martin, and Lori Martin; nieces and nephews, Desiree Martin and her children, Kezia, Wyatt and Michael Dunbar, Jessica Brochu and Raphael, Camille Brochu, Cheyenne and Quincy Saphore, Sienna and Ashlyn Johnson, Carter and Parker Bailey, Hunter Martin, Danica and Karli Patridge, and Henry Hall; as well as his very close cousin, Lisa Metevier and Doug.
John was predeceased by his niece, Lynette, in 2020, and leaves behind her son, Joshua Ainsworth and wife, Caitlyn, and their children, Jaden, Grace, Grant and Caisyn. John was also predeceased by his nephew, Alan, in 2019 and leaves behind Alan’s daughter, Alyssa Ainsworth, Brian and their daughter, Alana. John also leaves behind Brian’s daughter, Heather Ainsworth, Ben and their son, Adam.
Arrangements are with Forastiere Family Funeral & Cremation, Springfield, and des Groseilliers Funeral Home, Hardwick. A service will be held at a later date to be announced in Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick.
Convey online condolences and memories at dgfunerals.com.
