JoAnne Molleur, 74, of Walden, died peacefully at home with her family by her side on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
She was a loved wife, mother, sister, grammy and great-grammy. She is survived by her husband, Mutt, of 53 years, along with their four children, 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, two brothers, as well as Mutt’s 13 brothers and sisters.
JoAnne was liked by everyone who knew her and loved by most. Her kind heart and generosity made it easy to love her. She was a working mother who did the books for Mutt’s business, put herself through college, including a master’s degree in education, all while working in the Walden school.
She worked in Walden for 13 years as her kids were growing up and finished her career at Hazen Union High School, working for 22 years until her retirement in 2015.
Mom will be greatly missed by her family, friends and co-workers, Mutt’s employees, and all of the students whose lives she touched along the way.
A private burial service will be held in Walden.
The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be conveyed to the family at dgfunerals.com.
