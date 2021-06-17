Joanne Louise Michaud, 73 of Tulsa, Okla., and Johnson, died in March 2021.
She was born on July 24, 1948, in St. Albans, to the late Milton Ellis Prescott and Marion (Wells) Prescott of Johnson.
She is survived by her son, Terrance Michaud; daughters, Monica Philips and Colette Michaud; brother Wayne Prescott; and grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces.
She graduated from the Johnson High School in 1966. After graduation she decided to leave Vermont to travel.
She had lived in many different states, including Massachusetts, Texas, Ohio, Indiana and Oklahoma.
At this time there will be no service.
