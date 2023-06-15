A Celebration of Life for Joan S. Watson who died on March 18, 2023, will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 1-4 p.m. at Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. Further details of the event may be found on Facebook, “Celebration of Life for Joan Watson.”
Joan’s full obituary may be viewed at dgfunerals.com.
