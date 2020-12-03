Joan Marie Christina Reen, 82, of Hyde Park, died Nov. 30, 2020, at Elderwood at Burlington Nursing Facility.
A private Mass will be held at the convenience of the family. A full obituary will be posted in next week’s News & Citizen.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net when available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.