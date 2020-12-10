Joan Marie Christina Reen, 82, of Hyde Park, died Nov. 30, 2020.
Joan was born in New York City on Sept. 4, 1938, the daughter of an Irish immigrant during the Great Depression. Joan’s life was filled with excitement as she grew up in the big city watching the ticker tape parades for the end of World War II, St. Patty’s Day, Macy’s Thanksgiving and Christmas Day parades, sock hops, school dances and city lights.
Joan found her calling as a big city waitress and loved meeting and talking with people from all walks of life. As Joan’s family eventually relocated to Vermont, one by one, Joan decided that was where she should be as well, so she became a part of the fabric of Lamoille County as owner and operator of the Willow Crossing restaurant until her retirement.
Joan will be spending her eternity with her parents, William and Hannah Reen, sisters, Kate and Jane Reen, brother, Jerome Reen, and nephews, Christopher Cafferky, William Boland and Dana “Buck” Draper, all who passed before her and are waiting with open arms.
Joan is survived by her aunt, Mary Barrett, as well as her brothers and sisters, Patrick Reen, Christina Tricomi, John Reen, Margaret Riordan, Mary Fagnant, Sheila Boland, William Reen, Jr., Richard Reen and Thomas Reen; as well as over 200 nieces and nephews. Joan’s love of life and spirited opinions and conversations will forever be missed as she was loved by all who knew her.
A private Mass was held for the family at Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Morrisville. Interment followed at St. Teresa’s Cemetery in Hyde Park
Faith Funeral Home assisted the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.