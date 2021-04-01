Joan C. Bettis, 79, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville. She was born June 28, 1941, in Burlington, the daughter of Robert Dupaw and Constance Benoit Dupaw.
Joan worked as a housekeeper for a number of years.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Anderson and husband, Rich, of Morrisville, and Diane Bettis of Morrisville; grandchildren, Eric Mongeur (Ashley) of Colchester, Christopher Mongeur (Casey) of Hyde Park, and Michelle Mongeur of Eden; great-grandchildren, Keegan Severance and Kensley Severance; nephews, Robbie Dupaw and Ricky Anderson (Angy); sister-in-law, Karen Dupaw; niece, Beverly Smith (Traver); cousins, Christine and Ken Hebert, and Linda and Ken Carr.
She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Bettis; daughter, Donna Emerton; and brothers, Bobby Dupaw and Dick Dupaw.
No services are planned at this time. Faith Funeral Home has assisted the family.
