Joan Churchill

Joan Arlie (Chaffee) Churchill, 85, of Hyde Park, died on Monday, May 1, 2023.
Joan was born Dec. 3, 1937, to Ralph and Reba (Fuller) Chaffee. She lived on the farm in Morrisville with her parents and twin sister, Joyce.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Joan Arlie (Chaffee) Churchill, 85, of Hyde Park, died on Monday, May 1, 2023.
Joan was born Dec. 3, 1937, to Ralph and Reba (Fuller) Chaffee. She lived on the farm in Morrisville with her parents and twin sister, Joyce.
She graduated from Peoples Academy. She would often talk about walking to the one-room schoolhouse for grade school in all kinds of weather and road conditions.
Joan met her husband, Lyman while working at Stowehof as a waitress. They married on Dec. 14, 1960, and built their home on the Churchill Farm in Stowe, where they lived for many happy years until moving to Sterling View in Hyde Park.
She retired from The Golden Eagle Resort in Stowe. After retirement, Joan volunteered at Second Chance in Morrisville.
In her younger years, she could be seen outside in her vegetable and flower gardens or out for a walk with friends. She loved camping, snowmobiling, going to her grandson’s baseball and basketball games and just hanging out with friends. Joan was a loving wife and mother and a dedicated daughter and daughter-in-law.
She is survived by her husband, Lyman; daughters, Debbie Mandigo and her husband, Stephen, and Penny Severance and her husband, Dana; granddaughter, Samantha Mandigo and her partner, Chris Hendon; grandson, Nathan Severance and his wife, Jenna; great-grandchildren, Alden and Amelia Hendon and Parker Severance. She is also survived by her bonus daughter, Penny Davis.
Joan was predeceased by her parents; sister; and in-laws, Charles and Donelle Churchill.
Special thanks to longtime family friends and neighbors, Elaine Foster and Sherie Davis for always being there. We would like to thank the caring staff of Greensboro Nursing Home for their compassionate care of Joan and her entire family over the past few months. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a gift in Joan’s memory to the Greensboro Nursing Home, 47 Maggie’s Pond Road, Greensboro VT 05841.
A memorial service will be held at the des Groseilliers Funeral Home in Hardwick, on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 10 a.m. A gathering will follow at the Sterling View Community Center in Hyde Park.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Nominations are open for the annual 4393 Awards, a reader survey sponsored by the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen to honor the best in our area. This nomination period is your chance to write in names, so if you (or your favorite business) want to be on the list of finalists, spread the word. Nominations are open through May 17.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.