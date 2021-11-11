Joan Bruce Snell, 91, daughter of Major Lewis Eugene and Edith (Nellis) Snell, died peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at her home in Cambridge.
Joan is survived by her beloved “Valley Family.”
She was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Elizabeth Snell, Delia Snell and Sarah Snell McGovern; and brother-in-law, Tommy McGovern.
A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, Cambridge. Burial will follow in the family lot in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Deane Road, Underhill.
In lieu of flowers, Joan asked that you consider donations to Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Attn: Nancy Knapp, 641 Irish Settlement Road, Underhill VT 05489. Visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
