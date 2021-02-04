Jo Rhodes Wall, 77, formerly of Wolcott, died after a long illness on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at her home in Tallahassee, Fla.
Born in Alabama, Jo was the daughter of the late Earl M. Rhodes and Edna E. Cochran Rhodes. She owned and operated, along with her husband Richard, the Golden Maple Inn bed & breakfast in Wolcott village during the 1990s where her warm, bright smile, effervescent laugh and engaging personality welcomed thousands of guests from all over the world.
Jo was an adept alpine mountaineer, climbing several 4,000-meter peaks in the Swiss Alps and the North Cascades. She was also an accomplished fly fisherwoman known for her delicate roll casts, a very experienced white-water canoeist exploring the backcountry wilds of Maine, and an effortless diagonal cross-country skier. She also actively sailed as crew on many large racing yachts in regattas in the Caribbean.
While living in Vermont she was a member of the Wolcott United Methodist Church, where she faithfully served as treasurer for many years. But among her many pursuits, her greatest interests were her family, her many friends and her flower gardens, all of which she nurtured with love, tenderness and care.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Richard D. Wall; daughter, Angela J. Barkley (Douglas) of Tallahassee; sons, J. Kevin Gossett of Tampa, and David E. Gossett III (Melanie) of Hollywood, Fla.; three sisters; and six grandchildren.
