Jessica Lee Snide, 56, of Johnson, died Sept. 3, 2020. She lived in Johnson most of her life.
She was born in Bennington, the daughter of the late Calvin and Cathryn Snide. Jessica Lee will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
She didn’t finish high school and worked a little as a housekeeper. She had many hobbies, including puzzles, crafts, drawing and playing her ukulele for her friends to enjoy.
Jessica Lee leaves behind three brothers, Joseph Snide and wife, Cindy, of Bennington, Anthony Snide and son, Nicolas, of Rutland, and James Snide and partner, Bruce Crabtree, of Newark. She also leaves behind two sisters, Cynthia Ann Snide and boyfriend, Dean Page, of Highgate, and Teresa Hutchinson and husband, Sean, of Bennington; two nieces, Macie Powers and Alyssa Hutchinson; and a nephew, Alex Martin, of Bellows Falls.
A small service will be held at a later date.
