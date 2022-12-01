Jesse T. Nelson, 41, of Morristown, died on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, after bravely facing brain cancer for six years, surrounded by his family in Bennington. Jesse was born in Springfield on Nov. 2, 1981.
A time of visitation for Jesse will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, 213 West Main St., Bennington.
A reception will follow at The American Legion, 225 Northside Drive, Bennington, from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
To send the family personal condolences and for the complete obituary, visit sheafuneralhomes.com.
