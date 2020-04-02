Jesse S. Gilbert, 49, of Elmore died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington due to complications of lymphoma.
He was born Jan. 31, 1971, in Cambridge, Mass., son of Roy Gilbert and Emily LeBeau Gilbert.
Jesse attended the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. He enjoyed all types of music, from classical to rap, and he created a lot of his own music. He had a tremendous love for books and was an avid reader. He also wrote five books and many stories.
He was a very creative person and loved the beauty of Vermont.
Jesse was loved by his family and friends and will be missed very much.
He is survived by his parents, Roy and Emily Gilbert of Elmore.
No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.