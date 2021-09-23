Jennifer Williams

A celebration of the life for Jennifer Elizabeth Williams, 39, will be held Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, 1-5 p.m., at Sandiwood Farm, 1665 Town Hill Road, Wolcott.
Jennifer died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
Join Jennifer’s family and honor her with stories, memories and love and share with her family the grief that all who knew her must carry. All are welcome.
Jennifer touched so many people in ways few humans are capable of. She was one in a million. Her death was a blow and a heartbreak to the many, many people who loved her.
Jennifer was born with the kindest heart and the sweetest soul. She tried throughout her life to put that into practice and never let up. Despite her outward beauty, she was the first one to recognize the inner beauty of any being, and her inner well of generosity shone like a beacon for all of us who loved her, even in quiet corners where she held us.
This beauty loved all the children in her life to a degree that was otherworldly. Where there was a kiddo, there was Jen, tending sweetly to them whether she was 5 or 35. Her heart was a place with no beginning and no end. She forgave anyone who hurt her, and she helped us all see the art of forgiveness and love.
Her family is in awe of the outpouring of love they have received and felt in the wake of her death, knowing how deeply Jennifer touched your lives and gave you great joy. Thank you all for sharing this rare bird, knowing that to meet a being leaves everyone who knew her forever changed.
Jennifer loved more than anything connecting her loves, so let’s look for her signs and messages and giggles as we say goodbye and let her beauty fly. Our family thanks you for all the magic moments in her brilliant twinkling eyes and dimples and giggles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.