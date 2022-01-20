Jennifer Sue Phillips Ahlquist, 49, of Johnson, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the McClure-Miller Respite House in Colchester.
She was born April 11, 1972, in Morristown, the daughter of Charles L. Phillips and Edna Miller Limlaw. Her father, Charles, died in 2001.
Jennifer provided housekeeping and laundry assistance for families for quite some time.
Jennifer is survived by her children, Sean Ahlquist (Alicia) of N. Troy, Danielle Ahlquist of Alabama, and Jessica Alquist (John Cosgrove) of Orleans; stepfather, Junior Limlaw of Eden; siblings, Wesley Limlaw (Freida) of Eden, Travis Limlaw of Eden, Angel Whittemore (Peter) of Eden, and Ann and Eddy Manosh of Eden; grandchildren, Luna, Xavier, Destiny and Abby, and Ava and Trent.
No services are planned at this time.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.