Jennifer Ahlquist, 49, of Johnson, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, far too soon surrounded by family after a brief but tragic battle with cancer.
Jennifer was born 1972 in Morrisville to Edna Miller and Charles Phillips.
She was predeceased by father, Charles Phillips.
She was survived by her parents, Edna Miller, and stepfather, Junior Limlaw; children, Sean Ahlquist, Danielle Ahlquist and Jessica Ahlquist; siblings, Angel Whittemore, Anne Manosh, Wesley Limlaw and Travis Limlaw; grandchildren, Luna Cosgrove, Xzavier Cosgrove, Destiny Marrotte, Abby Marrotte, Ava Ahlquist and Trent Ahlquist.
Jennifer had many stepsiblings, nieces, nephews and family members who will all cherish her memory.
Jennifer loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and family. She enjoyed swimming, hiking, kayaking, reading and time outdoors.
She was loved by many, and her memory will forever be in our hearts.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.