Jeffrey P. Marsh

Jeffrey Page Marsh, 64, of Cambridge died at his home in Pleasant Valley on Feb. 4, 2020.
He was born in Burlington April 12, 1955, son of Page and Roberta Marsh, graduated from Lamoille Union High School and spent his life working as a herdsman with his father and brothers on the family dairy farm, as well as the logging and maple sugaring operation known as Sunny Brook Farm. The farm earned many awards in the dairy community, of which Jeff was very proud.
Jeff was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed the woods, the animals he cared for, sports, hunting, fishing and vegetable gardening. He paid special attention to his lawn, making sure it was mowed the “right” way and that everything was trimmed “just so.” He was a good friend to many and could strike up a conversation with anyone. Most of all, he loved his family.
Survivors include his wife, Mary; his children, Casey and her significant other Chris, Jamie and her husband Jason, Brian, and Bobbi and her husband Matt; his grandchildren, Michael, Jade and Chauncy; his sister Diana and her husband Tom; brother Jay and his wife Avis; sister Darla and her husband Greg; brother Jerry and his fiancée Carmen; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind a few special friends.
His parents and grandparents died earlier.
Jeff wished to have no formal services. Family and friends are welcome to stop by anytime to share stories and memories. There will be a celebration of his life this summer sometime after the first cut of hay.
Contributions in Jeff’s memory may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, P.O. Box 38, Lake Elmore, VT 05657. Online condolences can be made at awrfh.com.