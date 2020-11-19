Jeffrey “Jeff” Mark Charette, 63, of Johnson, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, peacefully at home. He was born July 29, 1957, to Pauline (Donais) Charette and Raoul Ernest Charette in Leominster, Mass.
In 1977, Jeff enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He fought for his country until receiving an honorable discharge in 1982. While he was enlisted, he was a truck driver and a military police officer for the USAF. At the time of his discharge he was a sergeant E4.
Jeff had many adventures in his life, but none could compare to the adventure he shared with his wife, Ann. Her children tried to scare him away as best as they could, but it didn’t work. On Sept. 25, 2004, Jeff and Ann brought their adventures to an entirely new level by getting married. Like any marriage, they had their good times and their bad, luckily their good times outweighed the bad.
Some of Jeff’s passions included hiking with his childhood friend, George Bouret. He also had a great love for poetry and painting. For some time he ran his own painting business that brought him great joy. Jeff loved gardening and nature as well.
Jeff leaves behind his loving wife, Ann Reynolds, who was by his side to the end. He is also survived by his step-children, Heather Pion and her fiancé, Christina Watson, of Belvidere, Christopher Pion, of Lowell, and Lynn Richardson and her husband, James, also of Lowell; his grandchildren, Heather, Madison W., Wyatt P., Adam R., Johnathon R., and Nathaniel R.; as well as two great-grandchildren.
Jeff is also survived by his twin sister, Joan Pirro and her husband, Jim, his brother, Francis Charette and his companion, Jean, and brother, James Charette and his wife, Lisa, all of Massachusetts; his brother, Ronald Charette and his wife, Olga, of California; his sister, Ann Kleinedler and her husband, Bill, of Michigan; and his sister, Jeanne Salem, of Florida. He is also survived by countless nieces and nephews, who he loved very much.
Jeff was predeceased by his parents, Raoul Charette and Pauline Charette, and by two brothers, Ernest Charette and Paul Charette; a brother-in-law, Bill, and sisters-in-law, Kathy, Joanne and Shelby.
A graveside service will be held at a later time at a Veterans Cemetery in Massachusetts.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
