Jeannine A. Draper

Jeannine Ann Draper, 85, of Morrisville, died peacefully on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in the comfort of her home with her family at her side.
She was born Aug. 18, 1937, in Newport, the daughter of Ralph and Pauline (Hill) Benware. She graduated from Peoples Academy in the Class of 1955.
In 1956, Jeannine married LeRoy Draper in Morrisville. She assisted her husband in the operations of the Draper Brothers dairy farm for many years. Later, she was employed by the Stowe Mountain Resort and for more than 20 years she was in custodial services at Johnson State College. She retired in 2004.
As LeRoy’s wife, she was the last of that close knit Draper family generation. Jeannine was a very hard working, independent woman.
She dedicated her time to family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed shopping, vacations in Maine, riding along Vermont country roads with family, bingo and cooking.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her children, Scott Draper of Williston, Lisa Draper of Danville, and Corey Draper of Morrisville; two siblings, Durward Benware of Lowell and Diane Benware of Morrisville; grandchildren, Eliana, Noah and Emma Draper, David Draper, James Patten and Hazen St. Peter; many great grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jeannine was predeceased by her loving husband, LeRoy; and her mother, Pauline, both in 2006; her father, Ralph in 1973; and a brother, Ralph Leo Benware.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in the Randolph Road Cemetery in Morrisville, with Pastor Clifton Bullock officiating.
In lieu of flowers, and in Jeannine’s honor, please support efforts to local Alzheimer’s needs within your community.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
