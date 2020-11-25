Jeannette Caroline Sichler, 90, of Morrisville, and formerly from Smithtown, N.Y., died Nov. 22, 2020.
She is survived by her son, Eric G. Sichler and his wife, Colleen, of Waterbury Center, and her daughter, Debbie Bruscino and her husband, Wayne, of Spring Hill, Fla.; three grandchildren, Amy Baringer and her husband, Michael, of Wilton, N.Y., Christopher Bruscino and his wife, Brianne, of Garner, N.C., and Eric D. Bruscino and his wife, Keri Lynn, of Spring Hill, Fla.; five great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Nancy Sichler of Morrisville; and her loving sister, Joyce Mirabel and her husband, George, of Port Orange, Fla.
A private graveside service was held by the family at Pleasant View Cemetery in Morrisville. A celebration of Jeannette’s life will be held later in the spring and will be announced.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Manor, Activities Fund, 577 Washington Highway, Morrisville, VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
