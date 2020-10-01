Jeanne D. Chartier, 87, a longtime resident of Warren and Barre, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the Berlin Health & Rehab Center in Berlin.
Jeanne was born on July 16, 1933, in Waitsfield to Carlos and Dora Shaw. She was a graduate of Waitsfield High School and worked as a waitress for many years at the Bergoff and Christmas Tree inns in the Mad River Valley.
Jeanne married Morris Neill on June 14, 1952. Morris died suddenly on Jan 30, 1982. On September 3, 1984, Jeanne married Medward Chartier and she moved to Barre. Medward died on Feb. 13, 2003.
Jeanne, or Mama-Jean as she was fondly known, is survived by her daughter, Theresa and her husband, Richard, of Waterbury; her sister, Edith and her husband, Bill; and Sean, Enny and David of Fraser, Colo.; brother, Carlos Shaw of Waterbury; granddaughter, Carrie Patterson; great-granddaughters, Morgan and Mehgan Koniuto of Hyde Park; and granddaughter, Cecilia Martinez and family of North Carolina.
Jeanne was predeceased by her husband Morris Neill, her husband Medward Chartier, brother Gale Shaw, sister Ramona Shaw, and son Cedric Neill.
Jeanne’s family would like to thank all of the staff at the Berlin Health & Rehab Center for their caring of Jeanne over the past six years.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Memories and condolences may be conveyed to the family at dgfunerals.com.
