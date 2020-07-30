Jeanette M. Gillespie

Jeanette M. (Paulin) Gillespie, 89, of Hyde Park died peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020.
She was born in Swanton Nov. 17, 1930, daughter of Adeodat and Eva (Hoage) Paulin.
Jeanette was a homemaker and devoted her life to her husband and family. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, music, dancing, walking, board games, cards and working in her flowers. She was an artist at heart and created many beautiful drawings and paintings.
Survivors include her children, Daniel Gillespie and wife Judith of Lyndonville, Robert Gillespie, Elaine Willard and husband Wayne, Naida Beutel and husband Rich, Pamela Towne and husband Rowdy, all of Morrisville, and Scott Gillespie and wife Laurie of Eden; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Her husband, Robert, died earlier, as did her parents, two sons, Blaine and Bruce Gillespie, brothers Henry and Maurice Paulin, sister Gertrude Morris, and great-grandson Maxwell Gillespie.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, at 3 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Village Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Lamoille Home Health & Hos-pice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661 or Lamoille County Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1427, Morrisville, VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at faithfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.