Jean Paterson Dawson, 100, who lived in East Hardwick for many years, died on Friday, Oct 22, 2021. Jean was born on July 11, 1921, in County Dumfries, Scotland, and was raised by her grandparents, Nan and William Paterson. She attended local public schools until working age.
As World War II erupted in Europe, Jean was conscripted at the age of 20 into the army of Great Britain. She was a soldier in the Royal Artillery based in London and Southampton.
She met Charles Dawson in Nova Scotia at the war’s end. They were married in their native Scotland on Sept. 9, 1946.
In 1953 the couple sailed to the United States with their two young sons via passage on the ocean liner Queen Elizabeth. They disembarked in New York City, and Waldwick, N.J., became the site of their first home. It was in New Jersey that Jean studied and received certification as an X-ray technician.
Interestingly, Life Magazine interviewed Jean as part of a story on mothers who returned to school and launched new careers. Some of her fondest memories were of working at Ridgewood Valley Hospital.
In 1970, Charlie and Jean’s long-range plan to move north to Vermont was actualized. Together they built and co-operated the Braeside Motel in Woodstock. At the same time, Jean resumed working as a technician at Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital for several years. When they moved to Hardwick, Jean’s dream of raising cattle came true. They spent their last years together in their Montgomery Road home.
Survivors include Jean’s devoted grandson, William G. Dawson of Burlington; two godsons, Angus and Alex McAndrew of East Hardwick; and nephews, Andrew and Peter. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles, and her two sons, Dennis Robert and William Raymond.
Burial will be on June 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Sanborn Cemetery in East Hardwick. Special thanks to the extraordinary individuals of East Hardwick whose love and care allowed her to stay in her home for as long as possible. Her immediate family looks forward to thanking them at the gathering after the burial.
