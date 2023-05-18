Jason Sanville

Jason Sanville, 46, of Albany, died suddenly on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Albany. He was born on Dec. 30, 1976, in Burlington to Mary (Ducharme) Sanville and the late Robert E. Sanville Jr.

Jason was a handyman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, bonfires, animals and being outdoors. He loved collecting things, especially old music and tools.

