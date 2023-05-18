Jason Sanville, 46, of Albany, died suddenly on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Albany. He was born on Dec. 30, 1976, in Burlington to Mary (Ducharme) Sanville and the late Robert E. Sanville Jr.
Jason was a handyman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, bonfires, animals and being outdoors. He loved collecting things, especially old music and tools.
He is survived by his children, Cody Powell and Elizabeth Monty; mother, Mary Sanville; brother, Robert A. Sanville and his wife, Casey Blay; two half-brothers, Richard Ducharme and Jesse Ducharme; girlfriend, Cricket Santamore; and many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles cousins, and close friends. He enjoyed the company of his dog, Sasha.
He was predeceased by his father, Robert E. Sanville, who died on Dec. 23, 2022, and both sets of grandparents.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.