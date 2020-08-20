Jason Elihu Goodell, 35, of Hyde Park, died unexpectedly at his childhood home at 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
Born on March 26, 1985, he grew up in Hyde Park with his parents and his three siblings. As a child, Jason was a daredevil with no fear, always getting into trouble. From riding big wheels down steep hills, to going down the basement stairs in a laundry basket or having Tonka truck fights in the sandbox with his brother. He always had some sort of bump or bruise as proof of his shenanigans.
Jason attended Hyde Park Elementary and Lamoille Union High School, where he graduated in 2004. Teachers remember as a sweet young man that aimed to please.
After high school Jason wasn’t sure what path he wanted to follow. He decided to join his sister at Shaw’s Supermarket in Stowe. There he found his passion as a meat cutter, taking great pride in his craftsmanship.
He was promoted to assistant meat manager and was chosen as employee of the month countless times over his many years with the company. He was very proud of his accomplishments. He was known as the guy who could brighten up the break room and anybody’s day with his jokes, impersonations and contagious laugh. He cared deeply about his co-workers and thought of them as a second family.
Jason’s biggest interests were video games, fishing, wrestling, movies and music. He could proudly recite almost every movie he had seen and especially enjoyed comedies from the 1990s and 1980’s horror films. He could quote any movie you threw at him and impersonate anyone he knew.
He relentlessly poked fun at those inferior to his level of cinema expertise. He enjoyed playing Rockband and Guitar Hero with his oldest niece, brother and friends. He knew every hidden gem in Donkey Kong Country and loved showing his youngest nieces Pokemon. Jason sang loudly in the car and knew every word to every song.
To honor Jason’s memory, never down a dare, crank up the music in the car, crack a joke to break the silence.
To Jason, family was everything. His nieces and nephew were his entire world and his greatest joy. He carried a special bond with each of them: Kaysie Hope Smith, 21, Chelsea Paige Slayton, 15, Logan Elihu Lascelle, 6, Sage Avery Goodell, 6, Ember Lynn Goodell, 3, and Ivy Jane Lascelle, 1.
Jason’s nieces and nephew could always expect a shoulder ride at any age, a big push on the swing and promised appearances at all school events and birthday parties. Jason was not only everyone’s favorite uncle, but a role model and best friend. The many memories made will forever remind these children how deeply they were loved by their Uncle Jason
Jason is survived by his parents, Connie and Elihu Goodell of Hyde Park; his sister Michele Rouleau and her husband Myles of Morrisville, brother Joshua Goodell of Hyde Park, and sister Kristy Goodell and her husband Matt of Fletcher; his nieces and lights of his life, Kaysie, Chelsea, Sage, Ember and Ivy, and his nephew Logan. He also leaves behind two close, lifelong friends, Cameron McLean and Jessica Gamble.
Visiting hours will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24 at Jedediah Hyde Cemetery in Hyde Park. The funeral service will begin immediately following at 2:40 p.m. in the same location.
Due to COVID-19, all attendees are required to wear masks. In lieu of flowers, please make donation in Jason’s name to the Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
NOTE: This obituary has been updated since originally posted.
