Jaqueline “Jacki” H. Foss

Jacki Foss, 82, of Morrisville, died Dec. 15, 2020, at Copley Hospital surrounded by family. She was born Dec. 5, 1938, in Hartland, the daughter of Merriman and Beatrice Webster Hull.
Jacki graduated from Lamoille Central Academy in 1957. During her high school years, she was known as a great athlete, basketball being her sport of choice.
In addition to her husband, Stanley, she is survived by three daughters, Jean Pratt and husband, Chuck, Jill Baker and husband, Carl, and Jaye Stein. She was blessed with five granddaughters, MacKenzie and Kylie Pratt, Jessica Traver, and Jillian and Jennifer Stein, and great-grandson Stryker Traver. She also leaves siblings, Howard Hull and Carol Johnson. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brothers, Jay Hull and Chester Eaton, and granddaughter MacKenzie.
Much of Jacki’s childhood was spent on the farm in Hyde Park. This is where she developed the appreciation for hard work and the outdoors.
Before getting her nursing license, Jacki served as bookkeeper for PH Edwards. She found her calling at the Manor Nursing Home, working the late shift for many years. She also served as a volunteer on the Morristown Rescue Squad for several years.
Her nursing career came to a halt when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at the age of 44. While she continued working, she became more limited and eventually transitioned to activities director. Jacki retired in 2001.
While her MS restricted what she could do, one of her most treasured pastimes was spending time with her granddaughters, who at their young age continually challenged her and kept her busy. She also enjoyed her weekend excursions to McDonald’s where she would meet up with family and friends.
Her two summer highlights included attending her annual class reunion and the Hull-Potter family reunion. Jacki was an avid Red Sox fan. She enjoyed her flowerbeds and feeding her squirrels.
In addition to her family, Jacki leaves behind a very dear friend, Madonna Parker. The family would also like to acknowledge friend Hilda Tallman, and good neighbors who made weekly stops or phone calls. Jacki will always be remembered for her smile.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
