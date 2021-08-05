Our sweet mother, Janice R. Bennett, who died May 5, 2020, will be laid to rest on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
There will be a Catholic Mass held in her honor at noon in St. Luke Church, 17 Huntville Road, Fairfax.
A brief graveside service will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Lapland Road, Waterville. There will be a reception held at the town hall in Waterville immediately following.
