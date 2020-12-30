Janice D. Wells

Morrisville, VT (05661)

Today

Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. About one inch of snow expected.