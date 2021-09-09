Janeen Boivin, 67, of Johnson, died at home on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, after a 13-month battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
She leaves behind her husband, Jim Boivin of Johnson; her children, Jeremy Jones and his wife, Megan of Utah, Holly Jones and her partner, Joe Stridsberg of Johnson, and Heather Jones and her partner, Sean Benoit of Jeffersonville; her grandchildren, Yzabellah, Graesyn and Ava.
In honor of her wishes, there will be no funeral services. Please celebrate her by donating to the North Country Animal League in Morristown.
Faith Funeral Home has assisted the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.