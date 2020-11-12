Jane Menard

Jane Edith (Withers) Menard, of Hardwick, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the Greensboro Nursing Home after a difficult battle with Alzheimer’s. She now joins her husband in heaven.
Jane was born July 29, 1948, daughter to Cora Evelyn Shatney-Laird and Bernard Withers, both of Greensboro. She attended and graduated Greensboro High School in 1967, and then attended Champlain College, where she earned her degree in business/accounting in 1970.
Jane worked extensively in the Montpelier area for the remainder of her employment — for over 30 years she was employed at the Vermont Department of Liquor Control.
Jane married Rene C. Menard of Hardwick on Jan. 8, 1972, and remained his patient, strong, tirelessly dedicated wife until Rene lost his battle with cancer in 2015.
She is survived by her two sons, Damon Menard, 46, and Scott Menard, 44, both of whom reside in Vermont. Jane is also survived by her brother, Jim Shatney and his wife, Irene, who live in Montana. Her brother Bill Shatney passed earlier this year, but his wife Linda still resides in Greensboro.
Jane was a simple, soft-spoken, hard-working, honest lady her entire life. She was a dedicated and loving wife, a compassionate and caring mother, a generous friend and had a truly good heart. The blessing is that now she may be at peace, and finally get to enjoy that retirement.
The desGroseilliers Funeral Home will host a small graveside service at St. Michaels Cemetery in Greensboro Bend, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of gifts or cards, the family asks that flowers be donated to any local senior living care facility.
