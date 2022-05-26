Jane M. Bachert

Jane Mary Bachert, 81, of East Hardwick, died in the comfort of her home, on Friday, May 20, 2022. She was born March 7, 1941, in West Glover, one of 14 children born to the late Raymond N. and Margaret (Lussier) Gravel.
She attended West Glover public schools. In her earlier years, Jane and her husband operated a dairy farm in West Glover. She then worked for Newport Plastics before staying home to care for her two young children.
After moving to East Hardwick, Jane met Adolf Keene Jr., and the two settled in their longtime location to raise their children. Jane went to work for Concord Manufacturing in Morrisville, and she was employed there for many years until it closed its doors. Still young and ambitious, Jane returned to school and received her GED, before enrolling in the Vermont School of Cosmetology in Burlington. She opened her own beauty shop, Gravell’s Hair Care, at her home in East Hardwick, which she operated for many years. In her later years, she enjoyed outings with her niece, Brenda Beaupre. Jane was also very fond of her longtime caregiver Brooke Foster.
She attended St. Norbert’s Catholic Church and enjoyed making wreaths each fall, and it became a wonderful family tradition. It was a time to enjoy her family, work together and a time of laughter as the holiday season approached. Other enjoyments included sewing, crocheting, playing cards, puzzles, gardening and going out to dinner where she could enjoy Chinese food and seafood. Jane loved being a grandmother. She was often seen at school and sporting events, cheering for her grandchildren.
Survivors include her two children, Diane Holbrook (David) and Lawrence Bachert (Sherri), all of East Hardwick; nine siblings, Roland (Theresa) Gravel of Northfield, Conn., Lucien (Portia) Gravel of North Wolcott, Marcel Gravel (Barbara) of Wolcott, and Norman (Stella) Gravel and Eddie (Sandra) Gravel, all of East Hardwick, Arline Passette of Hardwick, Paulette Hill (Clifton) of Johnson, Hazel Bowen (Gordon) of Morrisville, and Debbie Draper (James) of East Hardwick; three grandchildren, Jennifer Stratton (Eric), Jessica Gouin (Ross), and Caleb Holbrook (Kirsten); a step-grandson, Robert Witham Jr.; five great-grandchildren, Gavin, Isabelle, Gracie, Kennidee and Brantley, with a new great-granddaughter on the way; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Jane was predeceased by her longtime companion, Adolf Keene Jr.; and four siblings, Susan, Delores, Raymond and Robert.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, Mary Queen of all Saints Parish, at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardwick.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Hardwick Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 837, Hardwick VT 05843.
Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.