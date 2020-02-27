Jane E. Spaulding

Lamoille County native Jane Ellen Spaulding, 69, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Jack Byrne Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., after a lengthy battle with ALS. She never gave in to this cruel disease, and she remains with us in spirit.
Jane was born Feb. 21, 1950, in Morrisville, daughter of Beulah “Peggy” (Norton) and Emmet Patrick Flannery. She graduated from Peoples Academy in 1968 and from the Vermont School of Radiologic Technology in 1970.
Remembered by her classmates and coworkers, Jane was a people person, which fit well with her career in health care. She loved her interactions with patients. Jane worked at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in White River Junction, from which she retired, then worked at Alice Peck Day Hospital in Lebanon, N.H., finally retiring after 48 years in health care.
Jane loved to celebrate life through reminders of joy — balloons, glitter, clowns and confetti. She was a cat lover who considered each pet a member of the family. She loved to attend community lunches, baby showers and parties with her friends, co-workers and neighbors. She never missed a chance to give a greeting card.
Jane enjoyed gardening and volunteerism. One of her favorite activities was volunteering with the Hartford Community Restorative Justice Center in White River Junction, a collaborative of area residents and law enforcement aiming to reduce crime and rebuild community in the greater Hartford area. Everyone deserved a real second chance, she figured, but they may need to work for it. Her house was the first and last on the block each year with flowers.
Survivors include a son, Ryan Spaulding of Maynard, Mass.; a daughter, Krista Spaulding of Medford, Mass.; granddaughters Kahlan and Tegan Clark of Medford, Mass.; and a brother, Emmet “Skip” Flannery of Wolcott.
Visiting hours for Upper Valley friends and family will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Knight Funeral Home in White River. Burial will be at a later date in Pleasant View Cemetery in Morrisville. To send online condolences: knightfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions may be made to the ALS Association’s Northern New England Chapter at webnne.alsa.org; the organization helps provide real support for ALS patients and their families.