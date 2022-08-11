Jane Desjardins, 87, of Mud City in Morristown, artist, mother, world traveler and nature lover, died Friday, May 27, 2022, in Montreal, of a stroke.
Jane was born June 30, 1934, in Nottingham, England, was the head artist in a family of artists, showing how to appreciate life’s details, teaching how to look at things differently, to be brave and to love deeply and unapologetically.
When she was a young child during World War II, Jane’s father served in the British military and the Allan family traveled to several countries in the Far East to escape capture by the enemy. She told stories of fighter planes shooting from the night skies, sleeping in culverts with her mother and younger sister and leaving everything behind, including beloved family pets. They lived in Singapore, India (on a tea plantation) and Australia, before reuniting and returning to the United Kingdom.
At 27, Jane left to explore Canada, arriving in the port of Montreal in June 1962. Later that year, she crossed paths with tall, handsome Pierre Desjardins while leaving a party. Before she managed to get out the door, he got her phone number.
After a whirlwind courtship, Pierre proposed two weeks later. She paused, accepted and then revealed she was 28 years old, not 27 as she had previously told him. They married in April 1963. Jane’s plans had changed, she stayed in Canada about 60 years longer than originally planned.
Pierre and Jane sailed around the world, living in obscure and beautiful bays, often in faraway countries. They had two children, André and Claire, with whom they shared their love of adventure, returning to Canada only for the mandatory school year.
In 1962, Pierre purchased undeveloped land in Vermont with a friend. In 1965, Jane and Pierre built a small cedar bungalow on it and the family spent weekends and summers there if they were not off sailing. Jane loved the family’s country home of 50 years in Mud City.
Being the only youngsters around for miles, Jane encouraged her children to create their own fun, drawing and painting, making moss gardens, getting to know the dairy farmers and their cows, and they were taught how to fish and pick mushrooms.
Throughout her life, Jane made friends wherever she went. Her family got used to waiting for her as she delved into conversation with strangers on the bus, in the metro, at the grocery store. She was interested in everyone’s story and had the gift of getting people to talk — even when unknowingly arriving at the wrong party. Jane got to know the guests while waiting for her husband to arrive, but it turned out that she was mingling at a party one street over from where she was expected to be.
Coming from a long line of artists, Jane always had her sketchbook, and she journaled the entirety of her travels and life experiences. She observed the world through the lens of her artistic eye, translating it into her painting. She had several exhibitions in Canada, the United States and in France. In 2006, she received a Lieutenant Governor’s Award for her art, one of several awards that she received during her lifetime.
She taught art workshops to children and adults and immediate family members who, subsequently, all became artists, including Pierre, the insurance salesman.
In her 80s, Jane suffered from Alzheimer’s and stage 1 bladder cancer. She expressed great disbelief at both diagnoses, suggesting that the doctors must surely be mistaken. Mostly, she could not fathom that her mind was going, though her family was well aware of it.
During the pandemic, Jane wrote about her adventures and traveled through her words, reliving her childhood memories. Despite failing health, she kept up with her walks around the neighborhood. Meeting new people and observing the world around her gave her the stories she needed to occupy her mind. She persevered even during Montreal’s brutal winters and made sure to get outside daily.
Jane was gentle, kind and creative. She deeply touched the lives of others and never lost her spirit, right up until the end.
