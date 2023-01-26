Jan Ellen Collier, 70, of Morrisville, died peacefully in her home on Christmas Eve surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her children, Hillary, Lauren, Joseph Jr.; her daughter-in-law, Paige; her grandchildren, Megan, Jared, Rowan and John; and many beloved friends.
Jan was a kind and gentle soul who touched the lives of many people. She was known for her selflessness, generous nature, strength, resilience and unparalleled work ethic. Anyone who was welcomed into her home was greeted with a warm smile and hospitality; she always went out of her way to make people feel loved.
As a lifelong nature lover, Jan had a fascination with animals, and an uncanny ability to commune with the creatures of the earth. She saw the raw beauty of nature and always appreciated every bit of it. Jan took great joy in tending to her chickens and ducks, a wayward flock of ravens and always insisted on keeping the squirrels and wild birds fed. She loved cooking up fresh dinner for her granddog, and at night she was always surrounded in bed by all four of her cats.
Jan was a self-energized free spirit. She was never afraid to speak her mind or tell people what she thought. Never missing an opportunity to live life to the fullest, she often woke up before dawn. She enjoyed staying busy and doing projects to help others. In a world of blink-or-you’ll-miss-it spectacle, Jan never blinked; she saw the world through a lens of childlike wonder, and never missed a thing.
She was the best mother anyone could have hoped for. Her patience was saintly, her compassion for others was without equal and she loved wholeheartedly. She always had time for her children and grandchildren and would do absolutely anything for them.
Her family will miss her beautiful soul, the goodness of her heart and the strength of her character. She will live on forever in our hearts and never stop being loved. We will never forget the joy she brought to our lives, the love and pride that she had for us, and the sacrifices she made to give us the chances that she never had, but very much deserved.
A private ceremony will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, consider making a charitable donation to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice.
