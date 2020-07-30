James W. Longfellow Sr.

James Winslow Longfellow Sr. of Hyde Park, father of four sons, died unexpectedly on Monday, July 20, 2020, at age 52.
James, aka “Jimbo,” was born on Jan. 19, 1968 in Southington, Conn. He moved to Vermont in early 2000, where he raised his sons and worked.
James had a passion for fishing, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his boys. He was known for his witty personality, lighting up the room with his jokes, smile and huge heart.
He took pride in recently starting his own business. He was always keeping busy and lending a hand to anyone he could.
His father, William Flynn Longfellow Sr., died earlier.
Survivors include his mother, Judith Server of Hyde Park; sisters Betti-Jean Tropea and husband Greg of Connecticut, and Kathy Wojtaszek of Stowe; his brother, William Flynn Longfellow Jr. of Montana; four sons, Tyler Longfellow and partner Amy Jones, Cory Longfellow, James Longfellow Jr. and wife Teresa Longfellow, and Jordan Longfellow; Uncle Skip and Aunt Sue Kensel; nephews Nicholas and wife Jessica, Jeffery, Dominic and J.C.; niece Jessica and husband Ricky and their children Sophia, Little Ricky and Tabitha; close friends Bruce Murry and Debbie, Curtis Bentley, Richard and Bertha Flanders, Bobby Gillespie, Keith Cote, Dorothy Wilde, Willy Thomas and John Daversa; and many more friends and family in Vermont and Connecticut.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, at 3 p.m. at the Morrisville VFW.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at faithfh.net.
