James W. Cole, known to most as “Jim,” died peacefully on Monday, March 27, 2023, after a brief, but brave, battle with lung cancer.
Jim was born on March 4, 1947, to Pauline Young and Rupert Cole in Jeffersonville. He grew up nearby in North Hyde Park with Polly, her husband, Dick Alexander, and his younger sisters, Sandra, Sharon and Marion.
He also spent much time with his beloved grandparents, Wilfred and Ida Young, in Belvidere.
After graduating from Johnson High School in 1967, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country in Germany and Vietnam. In 1972, he married Cathy Waterhouse in Craftsbury, where they raised a daughter, Rhonda and a son, Wayland, and then later, Rhonda’s two daughters, April and Jenna.
His heart broke forever on Aug. 13, 1994, when he lost Rhonda, April and Jenna in a tragic accident.
Jim eventually remarried, to Betsy Faunce, and made a home with her in Morrisville, then later in Underhill, Manhattan, Montana, and Pahrump, Nev. He was a caring stepfather to Wendy, Lisa, Susan and Heidi, and a devoted Pop-Pop to Connor, Abby, Ellie and Layne.
In 2020, Jim embarked on his final adventure, leaving Nevada and moving to Hartsville, S.C. Once there, he met the final love of his life, Mary, whom he married in August 2022.
Jim was predeceased by his mother, Polly; his stepfather, Dick; his sister, Sharon; his daughter, Rhonda; and his granddaughters, April and Jenna.
He is survived by his wife Mary of Hartsville, S.C.; his son, Wayland James and wife, Sarah, and their son, August James, of Burlington; his sisters, Sandra Tilton and husband, Pete of Hartsville, S.C., and Marion Genest of Colchester; his nieces, Darci, Kayla, and Carol and their families; and his stepchildren and their children.
A 28-year veteran of the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, including tours in Vietnam and Operation Desert Storm in the Persian Gulf, Jim will be laid to rest at the Vermont Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Randolph.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Jim’s memory to Freedom Service Dogs of America, a foundation that trains service dogs to support U.S. veterans and other people with physical and emotional needs. (freedomservicedogs.org)
Jim’s family is being assisted by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home in Florence, S.C. Please sign the guestbook for the family at stoudenmiredowling.com.
