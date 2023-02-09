James Senna, 76, of Barre, died Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, 2023, at University of Vermont Medical Center following several years of failing health.
Along with his twin sister, Joan, James was born to his parents, Jeannette (Fiske) and Donald Senna, in Morrisville on Nov. 4, 1946.
As with all of us, Jim moved through life in various stages. As a young man he leaned to a wild and adventurous nature. He was a product of the 1960s, living free and playing to his own tune. His many tattoos attested to his wide-ranging experiences, many of which could be summed up by one that read: “Born to Raise Hell.”
Over the years Jim worked as a laborer, construction worker, logger and as a driver for Northeast Kingdom Human Services.
In his later years Jim experienced medical complications, many of which were the result of habits borne of his wild and tumultuous youth. Most recently Jim resided at Barre Gardens, a place he enjoyed.
Jim said often that he felt he was treated well there. Jim was the first person to go to join in activities. He loved playing bingo, cribbage and poker. Jim enjoyed food and looked forward to the days he was able to enjoy his favorite treats, smoked oysters and smoked anchovies.
There is little doubt that Jim made quite an impression on his family, friends and others he knew in the community. He was that kind of guy. Over the past few years, he showed a very sweet and kind nature, with an occasional pinch of toughness. He touched the hearts of those who cared for him.
When looking back on his life and talking about his adventures he kept a sly grin on his face. He knew he had been a tough character for much of his life. He also knew that those days were in the past.
Jim marveled at technology. He thought cellphones were amazing devices and could not believe that a phone, without a cord, could take pictures, connect to the internet — what’s that? — message people and make calls.
Jim spoke often of his daughters, whom he loved greatly. He expressed the wish that he had been a better father and more present for them over the years.
Jim’s passing was gentle. He took one final breath and smiled as if he was happy to take the next journey. In that moment he was gone.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Emily Senna; grandchildren; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; daughter, Jamie; and sisters, Joan Perry and Mary Morey.
Private services will be held in the spring.
