James Patrick Preston, 88, of Fort Collins, Colo., and formerly of Lake Elmore, died on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
James spent his summers in Stowe as a youth. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to fish and hunt with his son and close friends in remote areas of Vermont.
