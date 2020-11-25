James M. O’Hare, 79, of Newtonville, Mass., died Nov. 20, 2020, six years after receiving the gift of a lung transplant.
James was born in Lowell, Mass., to Thomas and Anna (Bradley) O’Hare. After graduating from Lowell High in 1959 he went on to study at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
After graduation he worked briefly in Connecticut before starting his career in real estate in Boston. He began his work in residential real estate and sales before transitioning to residential development. Before retiring he led a number of Boston area commercial real estate projects for Vazza Associates.
James met his wife, Claudia (Spear) O’Hare, of Morrisville, when he rented her first apartment to her. They started their life together in Boston and lived in Hingham before settling in Duxbury to raise their family. Together they enjoyed travel, spending time with their families, and relaxing at their summer home in Martha’s Vineyard.
James was also an enthusiastic fan of music. He particularly enjoyed live music events featuring blues, rock and soul music.
After Claudia passed away, James met Anne Serrafin, his next life partner. They enjoyed many wonderful years together pursuing their shared interests in literature, travel and ushering at plays for local theaters.
James is predeceased by his parents, Tom and Anna, his wife, Claudia, and his sister, Dawn.
He is survived by his sons, Michael and his wife, Alison, of Duxbury, and James and his wife, Cheryl, of Falmouth; his grandchildren, Thomas and Grace of Duxbury, of whom he was extremely proud; his partner, Anne; his sisters, Linda and Gail; his brother, Thomas; and many family and friends who will miss his caring and kind nature.
In remembrance of Jim, consider becoming an organ donor.
Services will be held privately in North Hyde Park in the spring.
