James K. Bradley

James “Jimi” Keith Bradley, 35, Needmore, Penn., died on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Fulton County, Penn.
Born Nov. 16, 1987, in McConnellsburg, Penn., he was the son of the late William “Bill” and Kristine “Kris” (Iverson) Bradley.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
James “Jimi” Keith Bradley, 35, Needmore, Penn., died on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Fulton County, Penn.
Born Nov. 16, 1987, in McConnellsburg, Penn., he was the son of the late William “Bill” and Kristine “Kris” (Iverson) Bradley.
He was a graduate of Southern Fulton High School, Class of 2006. There he participated in Future Farmers of America and in the band as a trombone player.
He was an accomplished equestrian. He took riding lessons nearby, helped at the stables and kept his own horse, Tinker. Throughout high school, he also assisted in his family’s small engine repair shop, where he received statewide recognition of his skills by placing second in the District VII SkillsUSA Air Cooled Gas Engine Competition.
He never met an animal he didn’t like, and we never met one that didn’t like him. He loved his dogs, past and present, Harley, Scooby and Diamond, as they were his best companions. He wanted to become a veterinary assistant.
He was a very proud uncle, having lived among all his nieces and nephews at various times. He adored them and had a unique bond with each of them.
He was a great cook and loved working in that field for many years. He was also an environmentalist, and he loved traveling and being outdoors. He had an eye for beauty, in nature and in others. He longed for the wide-open spaces of Montana.
He was a true and loyal friend. He saw the truth in people, and he never let those he loved to forget how much he loved them.
He had a wicked sense of humor and will always be remembered by his sly grin and amazing bear hugs.
He is survived by his sister, Jody Wertz and her husband, Dean, of Needmore, Penn.; brother, Jeremy Bradley and wife, Cristi Laux of Stowe; four nephews, Henry, Michael, Ashton and Harrison Finn; four nieces, Lillie, Maisie, Mollie and Emma; an aunt, Jeannine (Iverson) Carter and her husband, Steve, of Ojai, Calif., and an uncle, Edward Bradley, Bellingham, Wash.
The family mourns the tremendous loss of a truly wonderful brother, uncle, nephew and friend. He will be forever missed.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers and (glitter), please send any memorial donations to North Country Animal League or Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, both of Morrisville, as both organizations were close to his heart.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Grove Funeral Home, 141 West Main St., Hancock, Md. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at grovefh.com.
They’re here — the results of our annual 4393 Awards! Readers of our newspapers voted for their favorite restaurants, bars, ski shops, fitness pros, nonprofit organizations and so much more. We present this special section to our readers — both locals and visitors — and we hope you will enjoy it and refer to it throughout the year.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.