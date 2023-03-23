James Houston Mann, 78, died on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at University of Vermont Medical Center with his children by his side.
James, who was called Jamie by his family and friends, was born to the late Dr. Roger W. Mann and Muriel (Shrader) Mann in Burlington. He grew up in Waterville and later settled in Belvidere.
Jamie graduated from Cambridge High School in 1962. He played right field for the high school baseball team. He attended Eastern Nazarene College and University of Vermont where he earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. He went on to earn a master’s degree in economics from the University of Vermont. He began his career working in the lab at the Vermont Department of Health, and later pursued his own business ventures.
Jamie always had a love for the outdoors. As a proud Vermonter, he enjoyed exploring the woods, helping on the farm, hunting and maple sugaring. He was competitive and loved to show off his skills on the ice and on the slopes. He loved his cats and enjoyed taking his furry companions on walks in the woods and explorations of the pond on his kayak.
He was skilled at making the perfect fancy grade maple syrup. As a seasoned traveler, he knew 10 ways to get anywhere and could predict how long it would take right down to the minute. Jamie was very patriotic and served in the Vermont National Guard. He earned the rank of second lieutenant while attending the Vermont Military Academy. He was active in early years with the Vermont Republican Party. Jamie loved baseball and was a loyal fan of the Boston Red Sox.
Jamie was a devoted son. He was dear to his parents for his thoughtfulness, sensitive nature and tender heart. He was quick to pitch in where needed and was always ready to join in on the next family outing. He was creative and a skilled writer, much like his mother. He loved trips to the hunting camp with his father and brothers and enjoyed tagging along with his father to work conferences.
Jamie was a loving brother. His siblings admired his adventurous spirit. He could be counted upon for a game of ice hockey or a day spent in the woods hunting with his brothers. He always made sure to include his sisters and allowed them to be on his team against the other brothers.
His competitive side came out while playing card games like Rook and Crazy 8s with his sisters. Jamie was a gentle and kind brother and quick to be there when they needed him. His siblings were most appreciate how he was a fun uncle to their children. He was known to show up with candy, fireworks or plans for a hockey or wiffle ball game.
Jamie was a dedicated father and grandfather. His children treasure their memories of many hikes, picnics, ballgames and fairgrounds he’d take them to, always creating exciting adventures and teaching them the art of skiing and skating. Jamie was a wonderful storyteller and would delight his children, and later his grandchildren, with stories about the rabbits who lived in the woods. His grandchildren would anticipate his visits and the fun experiences he would plan for them as well as the surprises he would bring. Jamie was always happiest when surrounded by his children and grandchildren.
Jamie lived fully and courageously. He was treasured and loved by his family and will be greatly missed. Most important, Jamie knew and trusted in his Lord Jesus Christ and knew he would be with him in heaven one day. His family takes comfort in that fact.
He leaves his children, Todd and Yukie Mann of Burns, Tenn., Heidi Smith of Ranger, Ga., Kyle and Brooke Mann of Oxford, Ala., Lon and Sharon Mann of Knoxville, Tenn., and Jenna and Brian Fuller of Ranger, Ga.; his 15 grandchildren, Natalie, Samantha, Garrison, Camden, Houston, Lucas, Aiden, Sara Kate, Avery, Lydia, Greyson, Tristan, Morgan, Jackson and Kaitlyn; three sisters and two brothers, Katherine M. Stebbins, Roger W. and Susan Mann, David and Cindy Mann, Maylo and Bill Baker, and Kristin and Dave Wells; as well as several cherished nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Ronald H. Stebbins; and his niece, Juliana (Jill Baker) Elliott.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Waterville Country Church (Formerly the Nazarene Church) on Vermont Route 109. Family will receive friends beginning at noon until the hour of service at 1 p.m.
Burial will be held in the family lot in Mountain View Cemetery in Waterville on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions in Jamie’s memory may be made to Hope Lodge, 237 East Avenue Burlington VT 05401, or Trinity Baptist School, 280 Trinity Drive, Williston VT 05495.
