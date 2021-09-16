James “Jim” H. Willey, 70, formerly of Hardwick, died on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the Ray Hickey hospice home in Vancouver, Wash., after a long battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Jim was born on June 19, 1951, to the late Harold and Elaine (Richardson) Willey. He attended school in Hardwick, graduating from Hardwick Academy in 1969. After high school, he worked doing plumbing and heating for folks all over the Hardwick area, taking over his father’s business in 1973.
In 1991, he moved to the Southwest to escape the bitter cold of the Northeast. From here, he ended up in the Pacific Northwest where he spent the last 25 years. During this time, he met his partner of 19 years, Susan, and worked for Frito-Lay. He also discovered his love for the game of golf.
With his health declining, he retired from making potato chips and spent time tending his terrace garden, watching westerns and sports, doing crossword puzzles and cooking. Jim was well known for living life to the fullest. He had an infectious laugh and a twinkle in his eye.
He is survived by his partner, Susan Music, and her sons, Jonathan and Jeremiah of Vancouver; his daughters, Jennifer Skorstad and husband, Nathan of Wolcott, and Sara Perry and husband, Jeff of Wheelock, and their mother, Linda Davis-Murray of Walden; his brothers, Lewis Willey and wife, Terry of Dunnellon, Fla., and Harold “Harry” Willey of Barnet; his sisters, Lorraine Perrault and husband, Michael of Barre, Pamela Celley and husband, Willis of Plainfield, and Gail Rogers of Barre; his grandchildren, Sadie and Owen Skorstad, and Kyle and Jeffrey Perry; his former partner, Susan Sanders of Jeffersonville and her son, Jeremy Sicily of Cambridge; and many nieces and nephews.
Per Jim’s request there will be no service. If you have any special memories to share, they may be sent to njskorstad@gmail.com or 653 Simmons Road, Hardwick VT 05843.
