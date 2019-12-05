James H. Jenney, 88, of Morrisville, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at Copley Hospital in Morrisville. He was born in Burlington on May 30, 1931, the son of Henry E. Jenney and Doris Graves Jenney.
He graduated from Peoples Academy and went on to Vermont Junior College. He graduated from the University of Vermont with a degree in geology in 1953.
He was inducted into the U.S. Army for two years of active duty in 1955. He joined the Vermont Army National Guard in Morrisville in January 1958 and retired as a sergeant at age 60 in 1991.
He worked as a quality control inspector for General Electric in Burlington before a transfer to GE in Boston. He retired from GE at age 65 and returned to his home in Morrisville.
James never married and is survived by two sisters, Jean Jenney of Morrisville and MaryAnn Jenney Johnson of Rockville, Md. James had three nieces and a nephew, the children of MaryAnn and Raymond Johnson, Gregory Johnson of Ash, N.C., and Sara Ludwig, Alice May and Nancy Harris, all of Frederick, Md. He also had 14 grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
James requested not to have a memorial service, but friends and relatives will be invited to a committal service at Pleasant View Cemetery in the spring.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.